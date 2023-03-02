LIMESTONE - Sammy Gene Callahan, 84 of the Limestone Community, arrived in the arms of his Lord and Savior the morning of March 1, 2023.
Sammy was a member of Limestone Free Will Baptist Church, where he attended. He retired from Sprint Telephone Company in 1994 and was an avid farmer. He loved spending time with his family and watching westerns on television, especially Gun Smoke. In his earlier years, he was an active horseshoe tournament participant where he won several trophies for his love of the game.
Sammy is survived by, his wife of 50 years, Janette Sparks Callahan, his sons and wives Joe and Melanie Callahan of Jonesborough, Tom and Julie Britt of Locust Grove Georgia, David and Ella Britt of Murfreesboro, daughter and husband Rebecca and Doug Roberts of North Carolina. His grandchildren Sam Britt of Georgia, Cody Britt of Georgia, Tommy Townsend of North Carolina, and Samantha Seagreaves of Pennsylvania. The Lord blessed Sammy’s life with several great-grandchildren, where he shared a special bond with great-granddaughter Rylee Britt of Georgia, and several nieces and nephews.
Along with his Savior Jesus Christ, Sammy will be welcomed at the gates of Heaven by his parents Wheeler and Dora Callahan, daughter Sherry Callahan-Smith, brother Charlie Callahan, sisters Hattie Callahan-Jarman, Lola Callahan-Greer, and Wyoma Callahan-Makowski.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 3, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 pm at Dillow Taylor Funeral Home in Jonesborough. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Tim Broyles and Rev. Tim Roach officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 am Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Limestone Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends are requested to meet at the cemetery Saturday morning at 10:50 am.
Pallbearers will be David Britt, Tom Britt, Sam Britt, Cody Britt, David Shipley, and Gary Snapp.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Four Oaks Nursing Facility for their care and friendship shown to Sammy.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Research Center 501 St. Jude’s Place Memphis, TN 38105.