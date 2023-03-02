LIMESTONE - Sammy Gene Callahan, 84 of the Limestone Community, arrived in the arms of his Lord and Savior the morning of March 1, 2023.

Sammy was a member of Limestone Free Will Baptist Church, where he attended. He retired from Sprint Telephone Company in 1994 and was an avid farmer. He loved spending time with his family and watching westerns on television, especially Gun Smoke. In his earlier years, he was an active horseshoe tournament participant where he won several trophies for his love of the game.

