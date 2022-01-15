MORRISTOWN - Sammy Dean “Sam” Blair of Morristown, TN, age 80, passed away comfortably at his home
surrounded by his family on January 12, 2022, after a three-year decline with Lewy body
dementia.
Sam and his wife, Lynn Blair, recently moved to Jonesborough, TN.
In addition to Lynn, Sam is survived by his children, Charlie Blair (wife Leslie), Allison “Ali” Blair (spouse Brett Hetzell), and Lucas Blair; and grandchildren, Courtney, Christian, Patrick, Colton, Nicholas and Dovie-Rhea.
Sam was a storyteller and practical joker, and it was often difficult to differentiate the truth from
his tall tales! He was beloved for his sense of humor and generous spirit. An electrician by
trade, he and Lynn built two family homes together by hand. He loved to float and fish the
Nolichucky River and created lasting memories with his children and grandchildren on the water.
Sam was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and his ministry meant a great deal to him. Sam used his
electrician skills in service to his spiritual community, helping to construct dozens and dozens of
Kingdom Halls for Jehovah’s Witness congregations, later serving on the Regional Building
Committee. Sam found comfort and hope in the Bible’s promise of a resurrection to a Paradise
earth.
A virtual memorial service is planned for Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 2pm over Zoom.
Request a link to the service by emailing alinblair@gmail.com.
To share a memory of Sam or send a condolence to his family please visit www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 423-753-3821.