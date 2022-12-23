KINGSPORT - Sam Tomlin went to be with the Lord Thursday December 15, 2022 in Kingsport, TN. He was born in Henderson County, Tennessee in the small community of Reagan.
He was preceded in death by his parents Samuel David Tomlin Sr. 1902-1972 and his mother Johnie Edith Tomlin 1907-1995 along with three brothers, Bill, Tom and Dennis; two sisters, Ophelia and Onita; his first wife and mother of his son, Lena Ruth Tomlin.
Sam is survived by his second wife, Velma of Greensboro, NC; son, Chris Tomlin and wife Kitty; grandchildren, Drew Tomlin, Luke Tomlin and wife Carlee; great-grandsons, River and Apollo.
He spent eight years in the Air Force during the Korean war. Sam was a member of the Jonesborough Methodist Church. He retired from East Tennessee State University in 1991 as an Associate Professor.
He was a social advocate for the communities in which he lived, always looking for ways to improve services to the community and the less fortunate. Sam organized a fundraising drive and had a community center built with ball fields and a playground and swimming pool. Sam was the founder of The Assistance and Resource Ministries of Carter County, Jonesborough Seniors Center and Good Samaritan Ministries. As a professor of Social Work at East Tennessee State University he touched the lives of students teaching and counseling when needed. If you would like to learn more about Sam please click here.
Sam wrote a series of short stories about his life from earliest memories to his becoming a Social Worker. They are available from Amazon on kindle for a nominal fee if anyone is interested. Proceeds will go to Good Samaritan Ministries.
Sam chose not to have a funeral and suggested In lieu of flowers send a donation to Good Samaritan Ministries 100 N. Roan St. Johnson City, TN 37601.