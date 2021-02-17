Sally Hale, 69, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 13, 2021. She was born on December 4, 1951, in Evansville, IN, to the late John W. Dail and Carol Ann (Gabbert) Dail.
Sally taught the first grade class at Cedar View Christian School from 1984 - 1999 and was an active member of Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church. She loved all animals, and was especially partial to the American Eskimo breed. She helped rescue many animals in need, helping them to find better lives in caring homes. She never went long without a furry companion at her side.
Survivors include her son John W. Hale and daughter-in-law Julie Rushing; sister Susy Sanders; brother Bobby Dail; nieces Kristen Clevidence, Stephanie Sanders, and Shelby Sanders; and nephew Austin Dail.
Sally will be laid to rest in the Garden of Eternal Life in East Lawn Memorial Park during a Graveside Service on Friday February 19, 2021, beginning at 2:00pm. The service will be officiated by Rev. John Herdman.
In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Sally's life by sending a donation in her memory to either: Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church Faith Mission Fund, PO Box 8247, 197 Suncrest St., Gray, TN 37615, (423) 477-3311; or American Eskimo Rescue of St. Louis, PO Box 190523, St. Louis, MO 63119, www.eskierescuestl.org.
Sally's family will forever be grateful for the front-line medical personnel at Johnson City Medical Center who have spent the last year providing dedicated, selfless care to the region in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. These heroes have seen the worst of this disease and deserve our continued diligence in taking appropriate precautions to minimize the risk of infecting our loved ones and those most at risk.
Online condolences may be made to the Hale family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Hale family.