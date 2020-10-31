ELIZABETHTON - Sally Arlene Russell Honeycutt, 76, Elizabethton, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 in the Hermitage Health Center after an extended illness. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Ephron & Retta Russell. Sally was a 1944 graduate of Hampton High School. She was retired from Hermitage Health Center after 33 years of service as the Dietary Manager. She was a member of Harvest Baptist Church. In later years because of health issues she attended Bible Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Ronnie Honeycutt, a daughter: Kimberly Honeycutt, sister: Janet Hill, and brothers: Richard, Jason, Lewis and Delmar James Russell.
Survivors include her daughters: Brenda Hall, Elizabethton and Beverly (Chris) Hughes, Hampton. Her God Daughter: Cierra Bunton. Her Grandchildren; Tara Hall, Tiffany (Nick) Hubbard, Hannah Hughes and Bailey Hughes. Her Great Grandchildren: Matthew Hughes, Jacob Hughes, Josie Dugger, and Greyson Hubbard. Her Sisters: Susie Whitehead, Frankie Whitehead and Marie Blevins, all of Elizabethton, and Sandra Roberts, Hampton, . Several nieces & nephews. Her special friends: Rachel Peters and Robbie Blevins.
Funeral Service will be conducted at 6 p.m. Monday November 2, 2020 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Frank Osborne officiating. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the staff of Hermitage Health Center and the Staff of 5300 Wing, Johnson City for the excellent care she has received. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Honeycutt family