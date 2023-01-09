UNICOI - Sallie Denise (Thomas) Whitson, age 59, of Unicoi, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Burnsville, NC, Sallie is a daughter of the late Bobby Claiborne and Martha Lylann (Carpenter) Thomas. She was a member of Limestone Cove Memorial Union Church and was a homemaker who loved doing crafts and singing with her family. Her grandbabies were her life.

Sallie Denise (Thomas) Whitson leaves behind to cherish her memories: husband of 36 years, Scotty Whitson; children: Jenny Banks and husband Michael, and Bobby Whitson and wife Kristen; grandchildren: Tyler Banks, Canaan Whitson and Bella Whitson; and siblings: Minnie Powell, Joey Thomas, Johnny Thomas, Gerald Thomas and wife Sheila, and Daniel Thomas and wife Sharon.