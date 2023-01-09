UNICOI - Sallie Denise (Thomas) Whitson, age 59, of Unicoi, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Burnsville, NC, Sallie is a daughter of the late Bobby Claiborne and Martha Lylann (Carpenter) Thomas. She was a member of Limestone Cove Memorial Union Church and was a homemaker who loved doing crafts and singing with her family. Her grandbabies were her life.
Sallie Denise (Thomas) Whitson leaves behind to cherish her memories: husband of 36 years, Scotty Whitson; children: Jenny Banks and husband Michael, and Bobby Whitson and wife Kristen; grandchildren: Tyler Banks, Canaan Whitson and Bella Whitson; and siblings: Minnie Powell, Joey Thomas, Johnny Thomas, Gerald Thomas and wife Sheila, and Daniel Thomas and wife Sharon.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life Sallie Denise (Thomas) Whitson in a funeral service to be held at 8:00 pm on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Reverend Ed Moser and Reverend Willie Morrow will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 and will continue until service time at Valley Funeral Home. A graveside committal service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church Cemetery, 1471 Possum Trot Road, Burnsville, NC 28714. Those attending the graveside service should meet at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church Cemetery by 10:50 am on Wednesday for the service.
A graveside committal service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church Cemetery, 1471 Possum Trot Road, Burnsville, NC 28714. Those attending the graveside service should meet at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church Cemetery by 10:50 am on Wednesday for the service.