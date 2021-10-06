Sallie “Alfreda” McPhail, age 69 passed into eternal rest with her Heavenly Father on October 2nd, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center. Alfreda was born March 28, 1952 in Greeneville, TN to the late Henry and Velma Jordan, she was raised by her late aunt and uncle Johnny and Sallie Crum.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence McPhail, and brothers, Samuel and Edward Jordan, sisters, Florida Tyler and Flora Taylor, her niece Doris Weems.
Before becoming a member of Jubilee World Outreach, Johnson City, TN, Alfreda attended and very much enjoyed memberships at Friendship Baptist Church in Greeneville, TN, and New Zion True Gospel Tabernacle, Johnson City TN. She loved attending church services, loved praise and worship time everywhere, especially with Pastor Anita Johnson, her “all time” favorite. Her passion in life was spending time with and helping her family, and grandchildren.
Alfreda leaves to celebrate her life her daughter Johna (Keven) Robbins of Johnson City, TN; grandchildren Jeremiah Greenlee, Joshua Releford, and Jamin Robbins, Ciara (Chuck) Rollins, Sasha Carder all of Johnson City TN, and several great grandchildren; siblings Rose Reynolds, and Andrea Hayes both of Chuckey, TN, special nieces and nephews Darlicia Jordan, Devon Jordan, Robbie Weems, and great niece Ieisha Jordan, and great nephews Donquez Huff, Jayveon Jordan; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins. Special friends Faye Lollar, Diane Cox, Linda Workman, Paula Flores Virgen Guerra.
Celebration of Life will be held at Jubilee World Outreach Church, 1409 Indian Ridge Road, in Johnson City, TN 37604, on October 09, 2021, at 1:00 PM. Words of comfort, condolences, and monetary donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the family, in care of Johna Robbins at 207 W. 8th Ave, Johnson City TN 37604.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Pastor Rayford Johnson, and Pastor Debra Hill, and all leadership, and church family of Jubilee World Outreach.
Professional services provided by Birchette Mortuary Inc., 219 E. Millard St. Johnson City, TN 37601 423-926-6013 http://www.birchettemortuary.com