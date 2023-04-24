JOHNSON CITY, TN - On April 20th Sabrina Ann Monk, 49 went to be with The Lord while surrounded by her family. She is preceded in death by her mother, Sandy Skeens, her sister, Tammy Turner, her grandparents Hersey Dingus, Mildred and H.P. Skeens, her aunts Thelma Phillips and Margaret Blevins and her cousin Doug Beavers. She leaves behind her loving husband, William Monk, who is her high-school sweetheart of 30 years. Her daughter Whitney Monk. Her father Dennis Skeens and wife Phyllis. Her brother Michael Skeens and wife Ashley. Her mother-in law Dianna Eaton and husband Sam. Her nieces Chanda Phillips, Tina Turner, Tasha Turner and their families. And many cousins, but more so sisters, Vickie Hileman, Monica Dutton, Connie Crabtree, Joyce Brumett and their families.
If you knew Sabrina, you knew how much of a light she was. She loved caring for others and lending an ear whenever it was needed. She will be missed tremendously.
At her request the family will be holding a small private ceremony for family. A celebration of life to be announced at a later date.
We would like to thank our friends, family and in particular Sabrina's Facebook family for all the love and support that was offered during her journey to the other side. Each and every one of you were very precious to her.