July 3, 1926 - October 16, 2022

Ruth Virginia Greear Brown passed away peacefully in the early hours of Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Park West Hospital in Knoxville, with her son Jimmy at her side. She was born in Meadville, PA to Lonnie Patton Greear and Nellie Francis Emily Robinette and grew up near Coeburn Virginia, and later moved to Kingsport Tennessee. In 1944 she married James Ray Brown and they lived most of their 62 years of married life in Erwin Tennessee. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, as well as her brother Ralph Greear.

