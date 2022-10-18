Ruth Virginia Greear Brown passed away peacefully in the early hours of Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Park West Hospital in Knoxville, with her son Jimmy at her side. She was born in Meadville, PA to Lonnie Patton Greear and Nellie Francis Emily Robinette and grew up near Coeburn Virginia, and later moved to Kingsport Tennessee. In 1944 she married James Ray Brown and they lived most of their 62 years of married life in Erwin Tennessee. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, as well as her brother Ralph Greear.
If you knew Ruth (also known as ‘Aunt Ruth’, ‘Miss Ruth’, ‘Mamaw’, or ‘Mom’), you were blessed to know a special lady. She would greet you with a ‘Hi Honey’, ‘You’re my sweetheart’, or maybe ‘You’re my special friend’. You also were blessed by her smile. No matter how many things might be going wrong in her day, she would always smile when she saw you.
Her legacy will live on with those whose life she touched. She was a master quilter, a wonderful cook and baker and a talented crafter. Her quilts won numerous ribbons in local shows and fairs and her myriad crafts, especially her homemade Christmas decorations, are proudly displayed on family members’ Christmas trees.
Ruth grew up in a modest household and in an era when women were told they didn’t need more education beyond reading and writing. She was proud to have earned her GED in middle age, and equally proud of her acceptance to ETSU. She was an avid lifetime learner and was determined to prove others wrong who might have told her she would not amount to anything.
Ruth gave back to her community and her church in many ways. She was a member of Trinity Freewill Baptist Church in Erwin since 1951, and taught ladies Sunday School for many years. She also served as the President of the church Ladies Auxiliary. She was a Charter Member of the Unaka Peacemakers Quilt Club, Past Worthy Matron of the Order of Eastern Star, Past President of Valley Beautiful F.C.E., member of the Home Demonstration Club, and certified by the State of Tennessee as a volunteer guardian of nursing home residents who had no family.
She lived her life as an example of faith to her Lord, selfless generosity, and humble service.
Ruth is survived by her son and daughter in law, Jimmy W. and Kathryn Brown of Knoxville, grandson Dr. Chad J. Brown and his wife Jeannine of Advance, NC, three great grandchildren, Avery, Carter and Bella Brown, her brother Marvin Greear of Kingsport, her sister Helen Powell of Smithfield, KY as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022, in the funeral home chapel. A celebration of Ruth’s life will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Chad Brown, Avery Brown, Carter Brown, Darius Powell, Randy Greear and Gary Greear.
Ruth’s family sincerely appreciates the love and care provided to Ruth by the staffs at Governor’s Bend in Erwin and Morning Pointe in Knoxville, which were her homes for the past 8 years. The family also appreciates the care provided by the nursing and support staff at Park West Hospital in Knoxville during her final days.
Rather than flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her memory to Trinity Freewill Baptist Church, 1221 N. Main Avenue, Erwin, TN 37650.