Ruth Stoots, 95, went home to be with the Lord early Friday morning, December 24, 2021, with family at her side.
Ruth was a lifelong resident of Washington County and was born to the late Green Berry Ledford and Mattie Hurt Ledford. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Stoots, who passed away in 1986; three brothers, Leon, GB, and Roy Lee Ledford; two sisters, Irene Ledford Harrell and Erma Sue Ledford Hicks; son-in-law, Barry Triplett, and daughter-in-law, Tammie Stoots.
Ruth was a very special lady. She received the Lord as her Savior as a young girl and was known for her loving, kind, sweet spirit. She was loved by everyone who knew her. She was a homemaker most of her life and was the best Mama anyone could ever have, loved dearly by her whole family.
Those left to cherish her memory include three children, Tyonnia Stoots Triplett, Ricky Stoots, Terry Stoots Beckman and husband, Dave; six grandchildren, Billy Triplett (Rachael), Lesli Triplett Miller, Elizabeth Triplett Presnell (Stephen), Steven Stoots (Mandy), Shannon Beckman (Debbie), and Amber Beckman Street (Brad); fourteen great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express thanks to Ashley, Paula, Shirley, and Devan with Amedysis Hospice for their loving care for Ruth during her illness.
The family of Ruth Stoots will receive friends from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the Tetrick Funeral Services, in Johnson City. The funeral service will follow at 12:30 p.m. with Pastor Brian Nulf officiating. The graveside committal service will follow in the Roselawn Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Billy Triplett, Steven Stoots, Shannon Beckman, Alex Beckman, Nolan Street and Brad Street. Honorary pallbearers will be Dave Beckman and Stephen Presnell.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171), is honored to serve the Stoots Family.