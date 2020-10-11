JOHNSON CITY - Ruth Pauline Krouse, 99, Johnson City, died Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Cornerstone Village.
Ruth was a native and lifelong resident of Washington County. She was the daughter of the late Adna Paul and Hattie Hale Krouse.
Ruth was a graduate of Boones Creek High School, then later attended Johnson City Vocational School of Nursing.
She worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for over twenty-five years, primarily with the former Johnson City Memorial Hospital, eventually retiring from the Johnson City Medical Center.
Ruth was a member of Grace Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Jack C., James and Charles Krouse.
Ruth is survived by her sister-in-law, Wanda Krouse, Johnson City; three nephews, Jerry Krouse and wife Judy, Randall Krouse and wife Joann, all of Johnson City, Roger Krouse and wife Randy, Lutz, FL; one great-niece, Wendy Asher and husband Jeremy, Johnson City; one great-nephew, Kevin Krouse and wife Emily, Belmont, NC; eight great-great-nieces and nephews.
The graveside funeral service will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 2:00 P.M., in Monte Vista Memorial Park, with Rev. Bill Pealer, officiating. Those planning to attend are to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 P.M. Tuesday. It is recommended that everyone in attendance wear protective face-masks or coverings, and practice appropriate social distancing.
Those who prefer to make memorial contributions in Ruth’s name may do so to Grace Freewill Baptist Church, 210 Knob Creek Rd. A, Johnson City, TN 37604.
