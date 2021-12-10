As you remember a good soul food Sunday dinner, please remember Ruth Mae Harris Austin, you probably knew her as “Momma Ruth” but to her grandchildren she was known as "Roo- Roo” who entered eternal life peacefully on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the blessed age of 89.
Just as good as she fed our bodies with a traditional Sunday dinner every Sunday after church of fried chicken, creamed corn, mashed potatoes, and yellow cake with chocolate icing “had to be chocolate”. Ruth also fed our hearts- never leaving our hearts unfulfilled with a word from the Lord. Ruth never met a stranger and welcomed everyone from all walks of life. She
survived many battles in life holding onto her favorite biblical verse Matthew 6:9-13. The Lord’s Prayer. Ruth, was a devoted Christian, a best friend and a loving mother.
Ruth is preceded in death by her brothers: John Henry Harris, Allen Harris, Jimmy Lee Harris and Eddie Harris
Ruth centered her four children as her universe Clifton Allen Jr, Alfreda Safronia Austin, Wesley Lawrence Austin and Willie Lee Austin, who carry on her spirit along with 14 grandchildren and 9 Great Grands. She is also survived by her much loved-baby-brother Eugene Harris.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:30am Monday December 13, 2021 at the Birchette Mortuary Chapel. The family will receive friends from 10:30-11:30am at the chapel prior to the service. Interment will follow at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City.
Professional services provided by Birchette Mortuary Inc. 219 E. Millard St. Johnson City, TN. 423-926-6013 www.birchettemortuary.com.