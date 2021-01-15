I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. II Timothy 4 7-8
ELIZABETHTON - Ruth James, age 81, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, January 14, 2021 from the Johnson City Medical Center Hospital. Ruth was born in Elizabethton to the late Roby Greer and Mary Brewer Greer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John James; and two brothers, Paul Greer and Norman Greer.
Ruth was the former owner and operator of Stateline Gift Shop and Ceramics. She had a way of making everyone feel special. She was a woman of faith. Ruth never knew a stranger and her smile would light up a room. She was a charter member of East Side Free Will Baptist Church and enjoyed reading, painting, cooking for her family, gardening, spending time with her family and traveling. She was a loving woman who shared that love with her family, friends and especially God.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Tim Butler (Jay Matheney), of Nashville, TN; her step daughter, Tammy Reinhardt (Michael), of Florida; a grandson, Ryan James (Katie), of Florida; a great granddaughter, Ashlyn James, of Florida; a brother, George Greer (Nadine), of Elizabethton; her special friend, whom she loved and cared for as a daughter, Sandy Wilson Carr and husband Jeff and their daughter, Cara; and a special sister-in-law, Lois “Peanut” Greer. Several nieces, nephews and other extended family also survive.
A private service to honor Ruth’s life will be conducted at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Reverend Justin Deaton officiating. Music will be under the direction of Nadine Greer and Kayla Luster. Honorary pallbearers will be Ruth’s brothers and sisters in Christ at East Side Free Will Baptist Church.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to East Side Free Will Baptist Church, 704 Siam Road, Elizabethton, TN 37643 in honor of Ruth.
The family would like to thank Carolyn Campbell, Scarlett Smith, Vicki Whisenhunt and Luann Chambers for the love, care, support and cherished friendship throughout the years.
