ELIZABETHTON - Ruth (Hampton) Street, age 91, of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Signature Health Center and Rehab from Colitis. Ruth was a lifelong resident of Carter County and was the daughter of the late Dewey G. Hampton and Beulah Kinley Hampton. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Eckert Street on February 21, 2010.
Ruth was a devout Christian lady and was the oldest member of Centerview Church of Christ.
Ruth is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Cannon and husband Butch, Kathern Green and husband Stanley all of Elizabethton; her son, Danny Street and wife Teresa also of Elizabethton; her brother, Bill Hampton and wife Sharron of Elizabethton; Earl Hampton, who was like a brother to her; also a family sister, Judy Green, who Ruth thought of as a daughter; her grandchildren, Terry Cannon and fiancé Dawn Lowe, Brad and April Green, Lance and Ashleigh Green, Jennifer and Chris Hanson, Ashley and Andrew Bowman; her great grandchildren, Jace Bowman, Blakely Bowman, Ava Grace Hanson, Ella & Eisy Green. Several nieces and nephews, church family and her special friends, Lou Cooter, Chris Cantey and June Crowe also survive.
A graveside service to celebrate the life of Ruth Hampton Street will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery with Mr. Kent Bailey and Tony Hoss, officiating. Active Pallbearers will be Brad Green, Lance Green, Chris Hanson, Andrew Bowman, David Collins, and Mike Blevins. Honorary Pallbearers will be Members of the Church of Christ and Ruth’s Neighbors. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:50 PM on Wednesday.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations Centerview Church of Christ Building fund, 441 Hatcher Lane Elizabethton, TN 37643
