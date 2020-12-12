Proverbs 31:10, Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies.
JONESBOROUGH - Ruth Eileen Henshaw, 95, of Jonesborough went to be in the presence of her Heavenly Father on Thursday, December 10,2020 at Four Oaks Healthcare Center.
Preceded in death by her husband of seventy years, David Allen Henshaw and two sisters, Geraldine Yates and Dorothy Morris and son-in-law, Rick Short.
Those left to cherish her memory are four children; daughter, Anita Short of Jonesborough; three sons, David Henshaw and wife Linda of Charleston, WV, Michael Henshaw and wife Angelita of San Diego, CA and Joseph Henshaw of Idaho Falls, Idaho.; nine grandchildren, Melody Justice of Johnson City, Allen White and wife Ronda of Tulsa, OK, Meredith Hoskins and husband Stephen of McMurry, PA, Joshua White and wife Casey of Russell, KY, Christy Lindsay and husband Matt of Culloden, WV, Brian Henshaw of Charleston WV, Cindy Horton and husband Jon of Princeton, WV, Christopher Henshaw of San Diego, CA and Jonathan Henshaw of San Diego, CA; twenty one great grandchildren and four great, great grandchildren.
Ruth loved to tell others about Jesus Christ and how He can change a person’s life. She always wore a smile and had a word of encouragement for everyone.
The family wishes to thank the entire staff at Four Oaks Healthcare for their love and care during the past three years.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 concerns a private graveside service will be held at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City with Pastor Brian Hulf officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital,
501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
