ERWIN - Ruth E. Swinehart, age 90, of Erwin, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital. A native of Elkhart, IN, Ruth is a daughter of the late Lloyd Gene and Rose Adeline (Goss) Sommers. She was a member of Ninth Street Baptist Church and enjoyed making handmade items she used in decorating. In addition to her parents, Ruth is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Clyde A. Swinehart; sister, Pat Minachello; and brother: Butch Sommers.
Ruth E. Swinehart has left to cherish her memories: Sons: Gary Swinehart and wife, Patricia, of Erwin, Randy Swinehart and wife, Tessa, of Hendersonville, TN, Greg Swinehart and wife Susie, of Erwin;
Grandchildren: John Swinehart, Matthew Swinehart, Sharon Miles, Karen Key, Chad Swinehart,
Tori Swinehart; Sisters: Nancy Biegler and husband, Steve, Aloha.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Bridgett and Regina with Amedisys, Chad Capps, Physical Therapist, and David Collins.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Ruth E. Swinehart in a funeral service to be held at 2:30 pm on Sunday, Septmeber 20, 2020 at Ninth Street Baptist Church. Pastor Carl Connely, Reverend Dennis Bender and Reverend Steve Rice will officiate. Musical selections will be provided by Gerald Burnette. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 1:30 pm on Sunday, September 20, 2020 and will continue until service time at Ninth Street Baptist Church. A graveside committal service will be held in Evergreen cemetery following the funeral. Those attending the committal service will meet at Ninth Street Baptist church by 1:30 pm to go in procession to the cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Ruth’s grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ruth’s name to Ninth Street Baptist Church, 310 9th Street, Erwin, TN 37650 or to Lighthouse Baptist Church, Fellowship Hall Fund, 2539 Zane Whitson Drive, Unicoi, TN 37692.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and in accordance with Unicoi County’s mask mandate, we respectfully request that anyone attending the funeral service and visitation please wear a mask or face covering and observe all social distancing guidelines at all services.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Ruth E. Swinehart., through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.