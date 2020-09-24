ELIZABETHTON - Ruth Doris Mullins, 86, Elizabethton, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in the Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Worley & Nellie Grindstaff Britt. She was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Rev. Bill Mullins, three Great Grandchildren: Charlie Bailey, Gabriel Hubbard and Sidney Harrell, two sisters: infant Larley Britt and Anna Lee Malone and a son-in-law: Jimmy Harrell. She was of the Free Will Baptist.
Survivors include her children: Connie (Richard) Roberson, Elizabethton, Kylene (Roy) Lunceford, Elizabethton, June (Earl) Beals, Erwin, Karen (Jimmy) Shell, Elizabethton, Mary Nell Harrell, Elizabethton, Ricky (Vickie) Mullins, Johnson City, Ronnie (Mary) Mullins, Erwin, Landon (Teresa) Mullins, Elizabethton, 19 Grandchildren, 37 Great Grandchildren and 7 Great Great Grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Mr. Charles Fitzsimmons and Mr. Mike Fritts officiating. Interment will follow in the Lyons Cemetery. Music will be by Jennifer Byrd. Active Pallbearers will be Grandsons. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the Staff of Christian Care Center of Unicoi and the Staff of the Johnson City Medical Center. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
