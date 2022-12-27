ELIZABETHTON - Ruth Bryson Ritchie, age 93, of Elizabethton, went to be with her Lord on Friday, December 23, 2022 from Ivy Hall Nursing Home. She was the daughter of the late Charles Thomas “CT” and Irene Higdon Bryson and was born in Franklin, NC on April 5, 1929. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-nine years, Sam Q. Ritchie and a sister, Mildred Moore. Ruth retired from WBEJ Radio Station as the General Manager after forty years of service. During her many years there, she was an on-air personality for the “Who’s New in Pink and Blue” and the “What’s Cooking” programs. She also worked as a bookkeeper at Motor Parts.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church since 1948 where she worked in many positions in the church as was needed.

Trending Recipe Video