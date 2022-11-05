JONESBOROUGH - Ruth Ann Ball, 80, of Jonesborough, Tennessee passed away with comfort and peace on October 29, 2022, surrounded with love by her daughters, Kristin and Patrice.

Ruth Ann was born in Baltimore, Maryland but lived most of her life in Jarrettsville and Bel Air, Maryland. She moved to Jonesborough in 2004 with her husband because of their love of the mountains.

