JONESBOROUGH - Ruth Ann Ball, 80, of Jonesborough, Tennessee passed away with comfort and peace on October 29, 2022, surrounded with love by her daughters, Kristin and Patrice.
Ruth Ann was born in Baltimore, Maryland but lived most of her life in Jarrettsville and Bel Air, Maryland. She moved to Jonesborough in 2004 with her husband because of their love of the mountains.
Ruth Ann quit high school to marry the love of her life Harold Patton Ball. The were married on May 9, 1959. Ruth Ann worked in a bakery starting at age 12 until the early 1960’s. After she and Harold started a family, she became a homemaker until her illness left her bedbound in 2021.
Ruth Ann was preceded in death by her parents Clay Reece Suitt and Ruth Osborne Suitt, two infant sons Anthony Patton Ball and Randolph Harold Ball and her husband Harold Patton Ball. Ruth Ann is now with her Heavenly Father and family that have passed on before her.
Those left to cherish memories of a loving mother are daughters Patrice Renee Sexton (Thomas), Jamie Lynne Ball, Kristin Nicole Ball and a son, Harold Patton Ball, II.
The family would like to thank State of Franklin Healthcare Associates, Dr. Beth McCurley and the Palliative Care Team Mikella Maine, FNP, Kelsey Devault, NP and Amedisys Hospice team for all the loving, compassionate care provided to our mother. Without all of you we would have been lost.
A private family viewing and committal services were conducted on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Private services were Ruth Ann’s final wishes.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home via the tribute fund link on her obituary page on the Morris-Baker website to help offset expenses.
The family would like to thank Morris-Baker Funeral Services for the professional, compassionate care shown to us during this difficult time.