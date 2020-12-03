PINEY FLATS - Ruth Ann Armstrong, 77, of Piney Flats and formerly of Bonita Springs, FL., passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Thursday December 2, 2020. She was born to the late David and Clara Ruth (Arnett) Sampson in Johnson City. Ruth was a member of First United Methodist Church of Bonita Springs Florida and a former member of First Freewill Baptist Church of Elizabethton.
Ruth was a 1961 graduate of Elizabethton High School. She worked at the Johnson City Memorial Hospital and Carter County Hospital in the laboratory. Ruth loved her family and was devoted wife and mother. She was a great cook and in her free time enjoyed fishing and bowling. Ruth was like a second mother to her sister Sarah Wells.
In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, William Douglas Armstrong; grandson, Dawson Samuel Berner; sister, Naomi Sampson; brothers, William “Bill” Sampson, and James Sampson; brother-in-law, James Armstrong; niece, Debbie Smith; nephew, Michael Carr.
Survivors include her sons, Douglas James Armstrong and wife Teresa who where her loving caregivers, David William Armstrong; daughter, Angela Berner; 2 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; sister, Sarah Wells and husband Vernon; brothers, Bob Sampson and wife Brenda, Paul Sampson and wife Anette; brother-in-law, Ben Armstrong; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Armstrong family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Saturday December 5, 2020 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home from 12:00pm-2:00pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 2:00pm with Rev. Sarah Wells officiating. Ruth will be laid to rest in Bonita Springs Cemetery in Bonita Springs, Florida next to her husband.
In lieu of flowers the Armstrong family has requested that donations be made in Ruth’s memory to the American Diabetes Association 1300 Baxter St #150, Charlotte, NC 28204.
The Armstrong family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice of Kingsport.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Armstrong family by visiting www.appfh.net. Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services 800 E. Watauga Ave. Johnson City, TN 37601 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 928-6111