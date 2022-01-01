JOHNSON CITY - Russell Steven LaPointe, Jr, 78, of Johnson City, TN, passed away suddenly, but peacefully on Sunday, December 19, 2021.
Known to friends as Steve, he was born June 26, 1943, to the late Russell S. LaPointe Sr and Iva LaPointe in Evanston, IL.
As a military kid, he traveled the world with his family and later joined the Army. Following his discharge, he had a brief marriage, and many years of US travel adventures. Steve was a painter, a gifted researcher, and a Christian committed to kindness.
Steve is survived by his daughter, Lorelei (Tom) Buckley, and his sister, Mary LaPointe. He was very close to his cousins, Jane Ziehm and Karen Keller, as well as his nephew, Michael Usry. Steve will be missed by many, especially those at the Shamrock and on Lamont Street.
This obituary was lovingly written by the LaPointe family.
