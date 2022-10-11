ELIZABETHTON - Russell ‘Russ’ Becker, age 86, of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 at his residence. Russ was born in Brandy Camp, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Michael Edward Becker and Virginia Grayce (Law) Becker. In addition to his parents, Russ was also preceded in death by his brother, Clifford Becker; a sister, Donna Wright; and his father and mother-in-law, W.O. and Ruth Crutchfield.
Russ was a medical transport driver and the former president of the Carter County Humane Society where he served for over 20 years. He was a United States Army veteran having served in the Korean War and was a faithful member of Doe River Baptist Church in Elizabethton. Russ enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Tennessee Vols, and NASCAR racing.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 54 years, Linda Crutchfield Becker of the home; two sons, William Edward Becker and wife Gina of Bluff City, TN and Gerald Laurence Becker and wife Debbie of Gardner, IL; one grandson, Zachary Becker of Bluff City; two step grandchildren; four step great grandchildren; his sister, Leota Tkach of Seneca, SC; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
A celebration of Russ’s life will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Thursday, October 13, 2022 in the Riverside Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton with Reverend Jack Roddy, officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel prior to the service on Thursday.
The graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 14, 2022 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery (Historic Section- 53 Memorial Avenue, Mountain Home, Tennessee). Active pallbearers will be William Becker, Zachary Becker, Pooner Powell, Corey Ward, Ralph Haynes, Kelly Crain, and Jessie Everett. Russ’s friends and neighbors will serve as honorary pallbearers. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Mountain Home National Cemetery at 10:45 AM on Friday.
The family would like to thank the staff of Amedysis Hospice for the exceptional care Russ received during his illness.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the Carter County Humane Society, P.O. Box 134, Elizabethton, TN 37644 or to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
Words of sympathy may be shared with the Becker family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton (Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917) are privileged and honored to serve the family of Russell ‘Russ’ Becker.