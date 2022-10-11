ELIZABETHTON - Russell ‘Russ’ Becker, age 86, of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 at his residence. Russ was born in Brandy Camp, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Michael Edward Becker and Virginia Grayce (Law) Becker. In addition to his parents, Russ was also preceded in death by his brother, Clifford Becker; a sister, Donna Wright; and his father and mother-in-law, W.O. and Ruth Crutchfield.

Russ was a medical transport driver and the former president of the Carter County Humane Society where he served for over 20 years. He was a United States Army veteran having served in the Korean War and was a faithful member of Doe River Baptist Church in Elizabethton. Russ enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Tennessee Vols, and NASCAR racing.

