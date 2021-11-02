BRISTOL, TN - Ruby Webb, age 75 of Bristol TN passed away November 1, 2021 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. Ruby was preceded in death by her loving parents Harris & Linda Mullins Webb.
Ruby was a Baptist who knew Jesus well and stayed strong in her faith. She loved to read, garden, go fishing with her husband and spend as much time as she could with her family.
Survivors include her husband Charles Jones, daughter Sandra Gantt & husband William, son Tommy Jones & wife Teresa, daughter Julie Jones, her son Bobby Jones, Grandchildren; Kathy, Billy, Kelly, Brad, Michael, Lyndi, Henry, Johnny, Maegan, Jeffrey, Logan, Nickita, and Devin, 22 Great grandchildren; brothers & their wives ; the late Ray Webb & Ada, James & Dale, Junior & Bea, Eddie & Lesha his late wife Mary, Bob & Chris, Bill & his late wife Donie, her sister Jackie & husband Shawn and many loved nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 12:00 PM with Pastor John Moore officiating.
Graveside service will be 1:00 PM at Washington County Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Condolences may be sent to the Webb Family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Services 423-753-3821