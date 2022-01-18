JOHNSON CITY - On Friday, January 14, 2022, Ruby T. Dyer, passed away at The Waters of Johnson City.
Ruby was born on May 6, 1928, to Walter Edward and Violet Maude Fontaine Talley, in Johnson City, TN. She was the youngest of four children: Reginald, Bill, and Ruth. Married at the age of twenty-one to her first husband, Roy Willis (Rod) Pope, and gave birth to her first son, Jeffery Clay at the age of twenty-three. At the age of twenty-three, she was widowed due to the tragic death of her husband, Rod. She then married William (Bill) H. Dyer, Sr. and had three children William (Biff) H., Thomas (Tom) H. and Tina Marie. She was preceded in death by her second husband Bill, in 1989.
Ruby was a graduate of Science Hill High School and supported herself and young son with employment at Clinchfield Railroad and Pet Dairy Corporation. Never idle, although her main focus became raising and nurturing a family, she had several occupations throughout the years.
Always the athlete, her sports were swimming, diving, basketball, skiing, bowling, whitewater rafting and later in life, tennis, where she played almost to age eighty.
Her passion was her religion. She was a devout Christian Scientist and would credit her survival from the many tragic events of her young life to her faith in God and Christianity. Anyone who knew her well, knew the kindness of her heart and the depth of her love for mankind.
Left to cherish the memories are her children, Jeff (Debbie), Jeffery Clay (Butch), Lori Roxanne; great-grandchild, Cooper; Biff (Lisa) Will; Tom (Marcia), Jessica Kline, Patrick, Lauren; and Tina Ferguson; her many nieces and nephews; also, her special friend, Rita Perry.
Thank you to all her caregivers that watched over her during her final days; Gloria Hall, Jody Miller; the many providers at Franklin Woods and JCMC Hospitals; and especially all the great nurses, staff, and hospice at The Waters.
The family will observe a private memorial service at a later date.
