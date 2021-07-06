ELIZABETHTON - Ruby M. Carter, age 93, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord and to be united in Heaven with her husband, Reverend Elmer R. Carter and Son, Elmer Richard Carter, Jr. on Saturday, July 3, 2021. In addition to her husband and son, she was preceded in death by her parents, Stella and Herbert G. McKinney; six sisters, Irene Dugger, Jane Isaacs, Shirley Harris, Lois Ann McKinney, Elizabeth Ann McKinney, and Jenny Holsclaw; and three brothers, Walter Ford McKinney, Tommy McKinney and George McKinney.
Ruby was a devoted minister’s wife, mother and grandmother. She was of the Christian faith. Ruby was the clerk of the Appalachian Association of Free Will Baptists, along with Elmer who held many offices in the Association. Ruby loved to make flower arrangements and working in her flower gardens, but her greatest love was witnessing for the Lord Jesus Christ and also great love for her family.
Ruby leaves behind her children, Bill Carter and wife Ann, of Elizabethton, David Carter and wife Sherry, of Inman, SC and Deanna Thompson and husband Tim, of Colorado Springs, CO; her grandchildren, Becki Carter James and husband Stephen, Teresa Carter Chitwood and husband Brian, Chad William Carter and wife Renata, Travis Carter and wife April, Joy Carter Chavis and husband John, Erin T. Hughes and husband Jeremy, Lauren T. Ball and husband John David and Ethan Thompson and wife Krystal; her great grandchildren, Taylor Henson and husband Christian, Tyler Guy and wife Whitney, Tinsley Seay, Tristyn Seay, Trey Chavis and wife Ally, Titus Chavis, Talon Chavis, Dru Carter, Daylon Carter, Karrah James, Aiden Hughes, Nykolas Carter, William E. Ball, Madeline J. Ball, Riley B. Hughes, Kendyl T. Hughes and Olivia K. Hughes; and her great great grandchildren, Tate Henson, Calloway Henson, Reid Guy and Zoe Byers. Several nieces and nephews also survive and two people whom she cherished like sons, Larry Dewitt and Bobby Fetzer.
A private committal and internment service to celebrate the life of Ruby M. Carter will be conducted on Friday, July 9, 2021 in the Mausoleum of Peace at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Reverend David Carter, officiating.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to The Rock Church of Inman, 299 Blackstock Road, Inman, SC 29349.
Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is honored to serve the Carter family. Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.