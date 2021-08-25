JOHNSON CITY - Ruby E. Huffine, 72, of Johnson City passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City and was a daughter of the late Chester and Peggy Lamons Walden. Ruby spent several years working in furniture sales in the Tri-Cities, first at Rhodes Furniture in the 80’s and later at Zak’s Furniture in Boones Creek. She then opened a small business “Wall Paper for Less”. Ruby had a good eye and great taste in Home Decorations. She also enjoyed traveling with her late husband, Farrell and they spent a lot of time at coastal destinations from Florida to the Outer Banks. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Farrell R. Huffine; three brothers, Oscar, Robert and Gwen Walden; also two sisters, Robin Cline and Shirley Bradley.
Survivors include her son, Michael Saylor and his wife, Melissa of Johnson City; two grandchildren, Jonathan and Jamison Saylor; two sisters, Dee Westcot and husband, Jim of Rutherfordton, NC and Joan Castle Street and husband, Tony of Johnson City; two brothers, Charles Walden and Randy Walden both of Johnson City; brother-in-law, Rob Cline of Johnson City; also several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services for Ruby will be conducted at 2:00 PM Friday, August 27, 2021 in the Monte Vista Memorial Park with Mr. Jim Westcot officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from the family and friends. The family will receive friends at Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City Friday from 12:30 to 1:30 PM then proceed to the cemetery.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City.