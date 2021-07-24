JOHNSON CITY - Ruby Carolyn Jernigan Vanover, 80, of Johnson City, passed away on Friday, July 21, 2021 at her home.
She was born on February 19, 1941, in Rutherford County, Tennessee, to the late W. R. “Bill” Jernigan and Martha Lovell Jernigan.
Carolyn spent most of her life in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, where she raised her family. In years past she enjoyed touring the country’s national parks, hiking with her late husband. Once she had retired, she went on to spend her days caring for children in a number of daycare facilities.
She was of the Christian faith, attending service at First Christian Church in Johnson City while able. She was also a loving mother, doting grandmother, and dear friend.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Vanover.
She is survived by her daughter, Amy Matosky and husband Chris, and her grandchildren, Aspen Matosky and Rowan Matosky.
She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Evergreen Cemetery, Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the family. (423) 282-1521