ELIZABETHTON - Ruby Carol Hodge Treadway, 75, Elizabethton passed away Friday, June 11, 2021 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born April 6, 1946 to the late John & Alice Morton Hodge. Carol was a graduate of Happy Valley High School. She was a retired employee of Happy Valley Credit Union. Carol attended Zion Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Charles “Blue” Treadway who passed away April 26, 2016 and by a sister: Wilma Hampton. Carol loved Blue Grass Music, loved being around people and spending time with her family most of all her grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughters & sons-in-law: Carrie & Johnnie Wilson and Kellee & Brandon Blevins. Four Grandchildren: Kaylee Wilson, Nathan Wilson, Eli Blevins and Clayton Blevins. Her sisters: Geraldine Grindstaff, Lois Ward, Glenna Bullock, Johnnie Holtsclaw & husband Raymond and Norma Williams. Several nieces & nephews and great nieces & nephews.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Monday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Dr. Alan king officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in the Caldwell Springs Cemetery. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday will be: Johnnie Wilson , Brandon Blevins, Matthew Holtsclaw, Justin Buckles, Wade Orsburn and Prentice “Bo” Trivette. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the Staff of the 2900 Unit, Johnson City Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Friends may also visit with the family at the residence of a daughter: Kelle Blevins. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Treadway family