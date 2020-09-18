JOHNSON CITY - Ruby Ann Williams, 74, of Johnson City, TN received her angel wings, passing away peacefully, in her home, on Sunday September 13, 2020. She was surrounded by her family. She was born January 17, 1946 in Ellenboro, NC (Rutherford County). She was a native of Marion, NC. She was a retiree from Baxter.
She was preceded in death by her husband (James L Williams Sr) son (James L Williams Jr) and parents (Thurman Gus Beam and Mary Martha Hardy- Beam) and grandson (Rikim D Brown) and brother (James Beam). Remaining surviving family includes: daughter (Kimberly A Williams); her brother (Ronnie Beam) and his wife (Marcia Beam) of Del Ray Beach, Fl; sister (Janet Solomon) of Greensboro, NC; brother (Bruce Beam) of Marion, NC; sister-in law (Mary Beam) Johnson City, TN; special sister (Martha Salters) of Johnson City, TN. Her grandchildren (Teasha L Brown, Jamie I Lewis, Jonathan M Lewis, Jaasiel M Bunche & Moneka A Bunche) of Johnson City, TN and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The date for a memorial service will be announced at a later time. Her family will be receiving family and friends, at their home. Please continue to keep her family in your prayers.
The family of Ruby Ann Williams is in the care of Birchette Mortuary Inc. in Johnson City, Tennessee. http://www.birchettemortuary.com