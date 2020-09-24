JOHNSON CITY - Rubin Bobby Crum, 78, of Johnson City died on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at his residence. He was a native of Johnson City, son of the late Anna Mae Oliver.
Bob was a veteran of the Vietnam era, having served in the U. S. Army, one of his highest priority assignments was guarding the NORAD missiles during the cold-war.
He was many things to his family and friends, he was a loving father, and was always there for them. Bob was a woodworking craftsman, a master mechanic and refurbished his own home. He retired from his own business as a flooring installer after 30 years.
In addition to his mother, his maternal grandparents, Mike W. and Ola Pearl Crum; a stepfather, Eugene Oliver; a brother, Michael Oliver and two grandchildren, Joshua and Chris all preceded him in death.
Left to cherish his memory, his son, Mark Joseph Crum; two daughters and a son-in-law, Angela Marie Milhorn and Marlayna “Marti” McKinney and Jamie her husband; five grandchildren, Kelly, Brandon, Sarah, Matthew and Katie; six great grandchildren, Greyson, Isaac, Isabella, Ryland, Braylon and Laiken; a sister, Patsy Gouge; a brother, Jimmy Oliver; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home in the Dogwood Chapel from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm. A funeral service is to follow at 1:00 pm under the direction of Pastor Brian Nulf. A committal service is scheduled for 2:00 pm in the Monte Vista Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be: Jimmy Oliver, Jamie McKinney, Larry Ballard, Teddy Gouge, David Jones, Howard Trivett and Larry Miller.
Memorials may be made to: The American Cancer Society, 871 N. Weisgarber Road, Knoxville, TN 37909.
