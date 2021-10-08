CHUCKEY - Royce (Pete) Peterson, 81, of Chuckey, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Greeneville Community Hospital East, after a long hard battle with cancer. Pete was born in 1940 in Unicoi County, Erwin, Tennessee. He retired from Philips Consumer Electronics after 24 years of service and attended Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church. He had served as Sunday School Superintendent, Sunday School Teacher, Choir Leader, and Youth Leader in different churches. The church family of Oak Grove has provided support, transportation, and prayers throughout his sickness. Pete was a member of most Masonic Bodies and served in each one. He obtained many positions in local, state, and national Masonic organizations as allowed and supported by his fellow masons. Royce’s work life included 10 years at Raytheon, 10 years at Formex, and 24 years at Philips Consumer Electronics. Lifelong friends were made along the way that he referred to as extended family. Pete spent much of his time enjoying his favorite hobbies, gardening, woodworking, yard work, working on cars, and helping others. Royce most loved and cherished his family.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years: Sandra Carol Franklin; daughter and son-in-law: Paula and Rodney Taylor of Greeneville; daughter: Phoebe Lynn Peterson of Pearisburg, Virginia; 4 granddaughters: Cheyenne Taylor, Hannah Taylor, Rachel Peterson, Kyla Peterson; grandson: Seth Hunter Peterson; nieces and nephews: Dan and JoAnn Ritchie, Doug and Janet Harrison, Mike and Sherrie Peterson, Brian and Teresa Peterson, and Jan and Sandy Jenkins.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Lawson David and Phoebe Bennett Peterson; sisters: Joyce Tipton and Lois (Harrison) Williams; brother: L.D. Peterson; son: Paul David Peterson; 2 brothers-in-law: Joe Tipton and Paul Harrison; mother-in-law and father-in-law: B.F. and Delora Franklin.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 from 2-7PM at Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church, 2320 Old Tusculum Blvd., Greeneville, TN 37745. The Masonic and Funeral Service will follow at 7PM with the Rev. Billy Gragg officiating. Interment will be Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 11AM at Graceland Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at Oak Grove Church to go into procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Mike Peterson, Brian Peterson, Doug Harrison, Dan Ritchie, Jan Jenkins, and Rodney Taylor.
Honorary Pallbearers will be the Men of Oak Grove Church and all Masons.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com. Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.