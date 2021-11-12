Roy Webb Nov 12, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JONESBOROUGH - Roy Webb, 90, of Jonesborough, passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021.Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Fall Branch. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Roy Webb Arrangement Fall Branch Pass Away Recommended for you Most Popular Johnson City resident recalls time serving with Elvis Presley Where were the fans? Where can I get a booster? Can I mix-and-match? Experts answer COVID-19 vaccine booster questions Murder charge dismissed after defendant's death New luxury couples resort to be built in Unicoi County Johnson City Press ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.