May 5, 1949-October 10, 2020
Wayne was a proud veteran of the U.S Marine Corps, U.S. Army, and U.S. Army Reserve and served during Operation Desert Storm. After his military service he continued a life of serving others as a registered nurse.
He was preceded in death by his parents Louise and Robert Davis and grandson Zen Davis. He is survived by his wife Rachel Draper; son Joe Davis; sisters Sherlene (Albert) Coffey, and Tammy (Roger) Collins, brother Bobby (Edda) Davis; numerous nieces and nephews; and his 4 fur babies.
It was his wish to be cremated and have his ashes interred at Mountain Home National Cemetery without formal services. In lieu of flowers please donate to your local animal shelter or a charity of your choice.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com.