Roy Scott Snell (known as Scott to his family and friends) was born June 18th, 1959 in Lubbock, TX to Peggy L. Snell (of Barnsdall, OK) and Robert L. Snell (of Eldorado Springs, MO). Scott had a younger brother, Steven R. Snell. As a child Scott grew up in Johnson City, TN where he attended Kindergarten through high school. After high school, Scott went to East Tennessee State University where he graduated in 1984 with a Bachelor of Science in Speech and Theatre. At ETSU Scott not only acted in plays but also grew his talents behind the scenes as a producer and artistic director.

After graduating from ETSU Scott took his training and determination on the road as a traveling actor and rotated through a variety of roles across the country including Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia and more. Of particular pride was his work on stage and behind the scenes of, Horn in the West, The Crucible, and Trail of the Lonesome Pine. Most of all he was proud to be an actor in the Black Hills Passion Play in South Dakota with an audience of 6000 plus. After years on the road, he decided to enroll at Texas Tech in Lubbock, TX to pursue an M.F.A in Acting, Directing and Theatre Management, graduating in 1995.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Recommended for you