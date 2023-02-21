Roy Scott Snell (known as Scott to his family and friends) was born June 18th, 1959 in Lubbock, TX to Peggy L. Snell (of Barnsdall, OK) and Robert L. Snell (of Eldorado Springs, MO). Scott had a younger brother, Steven R. Snell. As a child Scott grew up in Johnson City, TN where he attended Kindergarten through high school. After high school, Scott went to East Tennessee State University where he graduated in 1984 with a Bachelor of Science in Speech and Theatre. At ETSU Scott not only acted in plays but also grew his talents behind the scenes as a producer and artistic director.
After graduating from ETSU Scott took his training and determination on the road as a traveling actor and rotated through a variety of roles across the country including Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia and more. Of particular pride was his work on stage and behind the scenes of, Horn in the West, The Crucible, and Trail of the Lonesome Pine. Most of all he was proud to be an actor in the Black Hills Passion Play in South Dakota with an audience of 6000 plus. After years on the road, he decided to enroll at Texas Tech in Lubbock, TX to pursue an M.F.A in Acting, Directing and Theatre Management, graduating in 1995.
After graduating Scott decided to return home to be with his family and pursue the next phase of his life: teaching. While back in Johnson City, Scott taught courses at Northeast State community college, Tusculum College, King College, Appalachian State University, East Tennessee State University, and the greater Johnson City School system. While he taught, he also fought to create a greater presence and appreciation for the theatre in his community, at home and across all of East Tennessee to the Carolinas.
Scott held great affection for his remaining family and friends until his last days. Scott’s life is defined by his great love for his home state and the Appalachian mountains, acting and inspiring others creatively, but nothing more than his deep loyalty and affection for his mother, father and brother who preceded him in death.
Scott leaves behind his nephew Jeffrey R. Snell, niece Stephanie L. Snell, great-nephews Dezmond Nellums, Robert J. Snell, and great-niece Airyn Buckles. He also leaves behind his honorary brother and sister, Wendell and Brenda Smotherman.
Graveside services for Scott will be conducted at 12:30 PM Friday, February 24, 2023 in the Roselawn Memory Gardens, S. Roan Street, Johnson City with Pastor Greg Salyer officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. For those attending you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:20 PM.
