JONESBOROUGH - Roy Minga Webb, 90, of the Harmony Community in Jonesborough, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at home, surrounded by family. He was born in Bluff City, TN, to the late Roy Thurman and Dimple Minga Webb, and he was married for 54 years to the late Wanda Lane Webb, who died in July, 2021. Roy graduated from Sulphur Springs High School in 1949 and attended State College (now ETSU) before joining the Army. After serving with the First Calvary Division during the Korean Conflict, he returned home to farm and also worked at Holston Army Ammunition Plant where he retired in the early 90’s. He enjoyed farming, raising a garden, working his cattle and in later years, raising sheep.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Joyce; brother’s Johnny Bill and Richard Webb; nephew Jeff Webb; and daughter Lisa Brown. Those left behind to honor his memory include daughters Tina (Wayne) Rich of Dandridge, Becky Webb of Jonesborough; son Rick Lewis of Jonesborough; grandchildren Corey Brown, Tyler (Autumn) Hatley, Tiffani (Tucker) Hatley, Chase (Abby) Rich, Hunter (Samantha) Rich, Wesley (Katie) Rich, and Laynee Hughes; great-grandchildren Bentley and Colton Hatley, Finley Grace and Madilynn Jane Rich; sisters-in-law Mildred Sampson, Lillian Webb and Mary Nell Webb; several nieces and nephews; and many good neighbors.
The family will receive friends on Monday, November 15th from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch Chapel, with the funeral service being conducted at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Al South officiating. Graveside services with military honors provided by the American Legion Posts 3/265 will be held Tuesday, November 16th at 11:00 a.m. at Sulphur Springs Cemetery, with Chaplain Steve Spell officiating. Those planning to attend should be at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m.
Honorary pallbearers will be Rick Lewis, Corey Brown, Tyler Hatley, Chase Rich, Hunter Rich, Wesley Rich, Tiffani Hatley, Laynee Hughes, Tucker Falin, Bill Donoho, Mark Davis, and Wayne Rich.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Amedysis Foundation, 1500 N. Elk Ave., Elizabethton, TN 37643 or to Carson-Newman University, c/o Office of Advancement, P.O. Box 557, Jefferson City, TN 37660.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Jordan Davenport and the staff of Amedysis Home Health and Hospice as well as Dr. Reece and Dr. Rachel Scott-Cunningham and the nurses at the VA for their excellent care.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave online condolences for the Webb family.