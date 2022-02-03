LIMESTONE - Roy M. Hensley age 77 of Limestone, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at his residence.
He was retired from Magnavox after 40 years’ service and was a farmer. He enjoyed working with wood and gardening.
Roy is survived by his wife Linda Deyton Hensley; one daughter, Melissa J. Hensley; one son, Charles Allen Hensley; two grandsons, Matthew and Justin Hensley; sisters-in-law, Willie Hensley, Bonnie Hensley, Marie Arrowood, Mable Dean, and Jo Ann Cooper; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jerry and Kathy Deyton; also surviving are several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents, J. D. and Evalee Gentry Hensley; three brothers, Dewey, Luther and Pauline Hensley, Clyde Hensley and one sister, Rosa Lee Smith.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday at 1 pm in Limestone F.W.B. Cemetery with Rev. Gary Gentry officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at 12:45 pm at the cemetery for the graveside service.
Pallbearers are Timothy Hensley, Larry Hensley, James Aiken, Landon Lane, Arien Lane and Scottie Arrowood.
The family wishes to offer a special thanks to the staff of Smokey Mountain Hospice for their care and compassion during Roy’s illness.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.