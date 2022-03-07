ELIZABETHTON - Roy Lee Shelton, age 75, of Elizabethton, TN passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Lakebridge Nursing Home. He was the son of the late Charlie Shelton and Ruby Francis Shelton. Roy served and retired with the United States Army and later worked at Inland Container. He was very hardworking and a caring person. Roy was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Gary Dean Shelton and Raymond Millard Shelton. Those left to cherish his memory include his three sons, Steve Shelton, Timothy Lee Shelton and Robbie Wayne Shelton and wife Colleen; sister, Shirley Langham; brother, Robert Gene Shelton (Kristy Hardin); special friend, Burless Estep; eight grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles also survive.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice and the VA Medical Center for all their loving care and support during this difficult time.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to American Cancer Society, 861 Weisgarber Road, Knoxville, TN 37909.
Words of comfort can be sent to the family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the family of Roy Lee Shelton.