JOHNSON CITY - Roy Lee Prater, age 69, Johnson City, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus on Saturday, August 13, 2022. He passed away unexpectedly at his residence while he was surrounded by his loving family. Roy was born in Knoxville on January 26, 1953, to the late Lee Roy Prater and Ida Mae Corum Prater Flannigan.
Roy graduated with his BS Degree in Art from ETSU. He worked as Night Shift Superintendent at NFS in Erwin for fifteen years. After leaving NFS he began his employment with Argon in Chicago then, he began working in the Oak Ridge National Lab for five years. Roy went to work as an Engineer for CSX Transportation where he retired after twenty-five years of service.
He was a member of Tri-City Worship, Kingsport. Over the years, Roy was a very active member in every church he attended. He enjoyed singing in church with his daughter, Dinah. Not only did Roy enjoy singing but, he loved to write songs. Roy would design and make the art scenes for church plays, he decorated church Christmas parade floats and made church signs for several churches. He was a very talented artist and generous to volunteer his artistic gifts in various ways. Also, Roy served the Lord with his missionary work in Nicaragua as well other places.
He volunteered as a First Responder for the Erwin Rescue Squad for several years. Roy coached his daughter, Rachel’s softball team when she was younger. He had a very outgoing personality and made friends wherever he went. Roy was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
In addition to his parents, Roy was preceded in death by a brother, Stephen Prater; mother-in-law, Hazel Pauline Johnson Wilson; two brothers-in-law: Thomas Hurley Wilson and Kenneth Adkins.
Roy leaves behind to cherish many wonderful memories, his loving wife of fifty years, Dorothy Wilson Prater; his two daughters: Dinah Annette Dziolek (David), Spring Branch, TX and Rachel Lee Paige, Johnson City; five grandchildren: Brandon Paige (Lauren), Kaylan Paige, Michael Paige (Shelby), Isaiah Dziolek and Iliana Dziolek; one brother, Mark Prater; three sisters: Carlene Norket (J.E.), Karen Prater and Michelle Kaylor; father-in-law, Hoover Wilson; sister-in-law, Linda Adkins; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Roy’s family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Unicoi Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Bryan Warren will officiate Roy’s celebration of life service. Music will be provided by Roy’s daughter, Dinah. Committal will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday in the Roselawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 p.m. on Thursday.