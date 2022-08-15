JOHNSON CITY - Roy Lee Prater, age 69, Johnson City, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus on Saturday, August 13, 2022. He passed away unexpectedly at his residence while he was surrounded by his loving family. Roy was born in Knoxville on January 26, 1953, to the late Lee Roy Prater and Ida Mae Corum Prater Flannigan.

Roy graduated with his BS Degree in Art from ETSU. He worked as Night Shift Superintendent at NFS in Erwin for fifteen years. After leaving NFS he began his employment with Argon in Chicago then, he began working in the Oak Ridge National Lab for five years. Roy went to work as an Engineer for CSX Transportation where he retired after twenty-five years of service.

Trending Recipe Video