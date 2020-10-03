JOHNSON CITY - Roy Langston Smith Jr., 72, of Johnson City, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Roy was born in Raleigh, NC. to the late Roy Langston Smith Sr. and Elma B. Bledsoe. He was an Army Veteran where he served as Cook and did multiple tours in Vietnam. Roy loved collecting recipes, cooking for family, and volunteering his time serving veterans in need and those affected by alcoholism. One of Roy’s favorite activities was watching baseball and he would never miss the opportunity to engage in political discussions. Roy loved all animals, especially his dog, Flash. He enjoyed spending time with his children and adored his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Roy is preceded in death by his stepfather, Harwood D. Bledsoe.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Marian Adair Smith; children, Dean Smith, Scott Smith (Beth), Kathleen Davis (Danny), Daniel Pugh (Betty), Donald Pugh, Marlon Medcoff; and grandchildren, Madisson, Matthew, Max, Samuel, Alice, Hattie, Deke, Levi, David; sister, Elaine Singletary; niece Molly Haydon (Jim); and nephew Jason Singletary.
Roy’s family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Christopher Mathews in Kingsport for the care he gave to Roy.
The funeral service for Roy is pending and will be announced at a later date.
In-lieu-of flowers, the family asked donations be made to American Legion at 409 E. Market St., Johnson City, TN, 37601.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com
Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City, is honored to serve the Smith family.