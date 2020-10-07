JOHNSON CITY - Roy Langston Smith Jr., 72, of Johnson City, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Roy was born in Raleigh, NC to the late Roy Langston Smith Sr. and Elma B. Bledsoe. He was an Army Veteran where he served as Cook and did multiple tours in Vietnam. Roy loved collecting recipes, cooking for family, and volunteering his time serving veterans in need and those affected by alcoholism. One of Roy’s favorite activities was watching baseball and he would never miss the opportunity to engage in political discussions. Roy loved all animals, especially his dog, Flash. He enjoyed spending time with his children and adored his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Roy is preceded in death by his stepfather, Harwood D. Bledsoe.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Marian Adair Smith; children, Dean Smith, Scott Smith (Beth), Kathleen Davis (Danny), Daniel Pugh (Betty), Donald Pugh, Marlon Medcoff; and grandchildren, Madisson, Matthew, Max, Samuel, Alice, Hattie, Deke, Levi, David; sister, Elaine Singletary; niece Molly Hayden (Jim); and nephew Jason Singletary.
Roy’s family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Christopher Mathews in Kingsport for the care he gave to Roy.
In-lieu-of flowers, the family asked donations be made to American Legion at 409 E. Market St., Johnson City, TN, 37601.
The family will greet friends to share memories on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 12:00 pm until a Celebration Roy’s life at 1:00 pm in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City, with Pastor Harold Morelock, officiating. A committal service will follow at 3:00 pm in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery no later than 2:50 pm.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.