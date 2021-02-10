JOHNSON CITY - Roy L Bible, age 79, of Johnson City, TN died February 8, 2021 at the Center of Aging and Health in Erwin, TN.
He was born in Morristown, TN on August 19, 1941 to Benton and Flora Bible. He graduated from Boones Creek High School. After high school, he served in the United States Air Force.
Roy worked in manufacturing for Eastman Chemical.
He was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Roy was preceded in death by his wife in 2013, Carol Bible and daughters, Rebecca Sliger and Christine Bible.
Those left to remember him include his daughter, Letitia (and husband, Randy) Manis; four grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
Graveside services for Mr. Bible will be conducted at 2:00 pm, Friday, February 12, 2021, at Roselawn Memory Gardens, with Rev. James Cambron officiating. Please meet at the cemetery by 1:50 pm. The graveside service will be recorded and uploaded to Roy’s obituary page on the Morris-Baker website by noon the following day.
