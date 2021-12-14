Roy Kent Steadman, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed in peace on Dec. 13th, 2021 after a brief illness.
Kent was a lifelong resident of Kingsport. After graduating from Holston High School, he began his career at United Telephone (later Embarq) from which he retired in 2008. Kent was an avid outdoorsman and loved sharing it. He was instrumental in the promotion of Kingsport Archery Club and was a cofounder of the Appalachian Whitetail Association. He was an indoor state archery champion as well. One of his greatest gifts was sharing his love for the outdoors with his children, grandchildren, and friends. He helped others take the time to see the beauty there. He was beloved for his compassion, his humor, and his ability to just be a good friend.
Kent was preceded in death by his twin grandsons, Michael Lee, and David Michael Steadman Jr.; beloved parents, Roy, and Edith Steadman; in-laws, Major and Mona Browder; and sister-in-law, Doe Browder.
Kent is survived by his wife, Nancy Browder of Kingsport; son, David Steadman, and wife Michael; and granddaughters, Addie, Allison, and Ashley Steadman of Kingsport. He was blessed with extended family members, Dawn Hembree and granddaughters, Alice, Belle, and Caroline of Kingsport; Gary Dingus and grandchildren, Olivia Dingus, Joseph and Gabriel Winters, and Sophie Wonell; Jeremy Proffitt wife Rachel, and grandchildren, Elijiah, Silas, and Elizabeth Mae Proffitt of Limestone; his favorite sister-in-law, Emma Falin of Church Hill; brother-in-law, Ronnie Browder of Gray; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A memorial will be held Saturday, Dec. 18th, at 11am at Liberty Fellowship (1011 E. Holston Ave. Johnson City, TN 37601).
In lieu of flowers, plant some in his memory or donate to your favorite charity or Liberty Fellowship.
Due to covid concerns, the widow has requested privacy at this time