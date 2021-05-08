ELIZABETHTON - Roy Jack Bowers, 81, Elizabethton, known to everyone as R.J., passed away in the Johnson City Medical Center Friday, May 7, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Haskel and Bonnie Hyder Bowers and a brother, Jerry Bowers.
R.J. was employed by Sherwood Chevrolet for many years. During his retirement, he enjoyed working with his friends at City Market.
A friend to everyone, each day, R.J. could be found at Bowers Auto Sales enjoying the company of his brothers, Jerry and Tony, and the many friends who stopped by to “loaf”.
His favorite place to be was with his family, He was a quiet, sweet spirit who was happiest being with those he loved. Although R.J. never had children of his own, his five nieces were his pride and joy, until his great-nieces and great nephews entered the picture. He became the extra grandparents they did not know they needed. He loved being doted on by his nieces and the laughter and love the “greats” brought.
R.J. is survived by his brother and sister-in-law: Tony and Linda Bowers, his sister-in-law, Marilyn Bowers, his five nieces: Lynn (Otis) Webb, Debbie (Chris) Guy, Jacqui (Joe Hyder) Bowers, Becky (Rodney) McBride and Jessica (Jesse) Boyd. His Great nephews, Logan Guy, Max (Cheyenne) Kelly, Garrison McBride, Jackson McBride and Cooper Livingston. His Great nieces: Reagan Kelly, Ashlynn Guy, and Maddie McBride. His Aunt: Darlene Smith and a special cousin, Sharon Gay Hyder.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Monday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Leann Miller and Rev. Mike Berry officiating. Music will be provided by Joel Crisp. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021 in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday will be: Herb Hall, Chris Guy, Max Kelly, Garrison McBride, Jackson McBride and Kevin Burrow. Honorary Pallbearers: Jesse Boyd, Logan Guy, Mike Hyder, Tom Ingram, Roy Brown, Ed Odom, Tom Shell, Jack Greer, Pete Slagle, Sonny Slagle, Doug Slagle, Richard Carter, Richard Guinn, Brent Richardson, Daniel Holder, Bill Cline and all his friends from Bowers Auto Sales. In lieu of flowers Memorials may be made in memory of R.J. to Slagles United Methodist Church Women’s Society, 285 Old Watauga Road, Elizabethton, Tenn. 37643. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
