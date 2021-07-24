Roy Hubert Roark, 71, passed away unexpectedly at his home on July 13, 2021. Roy was a Washington County native and had lived in Johnson City most of his life. He was a carpet installer for 40 plus years before retiring in 2015. He enjoyed spending time with friends and was loved by many. Roy was a former Golden Glove boxer and Moose Lodge member. Also he loved fishing and taking long walks in the mountains. He was a son of Quilla Mae Story and Hubert Roark. Roy was preceded in death by his siblings, Catherine Roark, Spencer Roark, Sam and wife, Ann Roark, Pauline Tipton, Evelyn Roark and David Roark.
Roy is survived by his three children, Shannon Koutavas, Rebekah Dawn Sells and Roy Nathan Roark; grandchildren, Jasmine Davis, Noah Koutavas, Sierra Koutavas, Patrick Sells Jr., Gavin Roark, Mason Sells, Austin Koutavas and Carson Sells; great-granddaughter, Eliza Davis; brothers, Kenneth and wife, Ava Roark and Dennis Roark; also several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service for Roy will be conducted at 2:00 PM Sunday, August 1, 2021 at Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until the service hour. Following the service Roy will be laid to rest in Scalf Cemetery in Watauga, TN.
This obituary was lovingly written by his family.
Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home is serving the Roark family. 423-928-2245