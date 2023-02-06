Roy Garland Feb 6, 2023 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JOHNSON CITY - Roy Garland, 91, Johnson City, died Friday, February 3, 2023, at the James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center, following a lengthy illness.Roy was a native of Bakersville, NC, and a son of the late Roy E. and Mae Nelson Garland.He was a proud Marine Corp veteran, serving more than twenty years of active duty, including the Korean War and Vietnam War, from February 2, 1949 until retiring March 31, 1973 as a Master Sargent.Roy then worked with the Anne Arundel County, Maryland, Utilities, retiring after twenty-four years as a Supervisor in wastewater Treatment.He was a Methodist, and when was able, enjoyed attending services at the VA Chapel.During his younger years, Roy practiced Martial Arts, and earned a Black Belt in Karate.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Evyln Craig Garland, in 2015, a son, Roy S. Garland, a sister, Barbara Ann Jackson, and his brother, Howard E. Garland.Roy is survived by one son, Robert M. Garland and wife Dorothy, WV; one sister, Betty Jean Thomas, Atlanta, GA; several nieces and nephews.The funeral service will be conducted Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 1:00 P.M., from the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, with Dr. Michael S. Lacy, Minister, officiating.The graveside committal service with Military Honors will follow at 2:00 P.M. in Monte Vista Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.The family will receive friends Thursday prior to the service from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601, is honored to serve the Garland family. (423)928-6111 Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Armed Forces Politics Religion Job Market Sports Recommended for you ON AIR