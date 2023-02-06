JOHNSON CITY - Roy Garland, 91, Johnson City, died Friday, February 3, 2023, at the James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center, following a lengthy illness.

Roy was a native of Bakersville, NC, and a son of the late Roy E. and Mae Nelson Garland.

