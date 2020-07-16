KINGSPORT - Roy Donald Pruitt "Don", Kingsport, age 90, passed peacefully in his sleep around 10 pm on July 15, 2020.
Don was born in Greeneville, Tennessee. July 06, 1931. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Pruitt and Velva Redmond Pruitt. He lost his beloved wife Peggy Sensabaugh Pruitt on February 16, 2015.
He is survived by his two sons, Timothy "Tim" D. Pruitt and wife, Brenda. Thomas "Tommy" B. Pruitt and wife, Marie. Don has two granddaughters Jennifer L Pruitt Theriot and Kelly M Pruitt Zumkher. Don is also survived by 1 brother, Allen Pruitt of Greeneville, TN and 1 sister Mollie Pruitt.
Don was in the Army as a trainer. He spent years in the Boy Scouts with Tim and Tommy. He loved to play softball! He was very competitive in the Senior Olympics. Don loved life and enjoyed all that he could experience!
The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 pm Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, family request friends please wear face mask and social distance.
Graveside services will be conducted 10:00 am Monday, July 20, 2020 at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
