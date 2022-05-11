PINEY FLATS - Roy Cyrus Broyles, 77, of Piney Flats, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, May 9, 2022.
He was born in Washington County but spent most of his life in Sullivan County. Roy was a farmer, and especially loved growing and selling tomatoes and pumpkins in his back yard. He also had a passion for restoring antique trucks and was always excited to attend a car show.
Roy was a Christian of the Methodist Faith.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Clive Arlin and Marie McKee Broyles; sister, Rose Mary Dexter; and nephew, Dennis Cross.
Survivors include: three brothers, Charles “Chuck” Broyles, Billy Jack “Bill” Broyles, and Clive Arlin “Brogie” Broyles Jr.; five sisters, Joyce Combs, Betty Musick, Jane Cross, Beulah Fenbert and husband Bob, Connie Hoss and husband Jerry; several nieces and nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and great great nephew.
The family of Roy Broyles will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 8:00 PM, officiated by Rev. Estel Williams. A committal service will be held at 10:00 AM the next day, Friday, May 13, 2022, at Shell Cemetery in Piney Flats. Those attending are asked to gather at the cemetery by 9:50 AM. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mens Club at Edgefield United Methodist Church.
The family would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses, and caregivers who helped Roy throughout his illness.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.morrisbaker.com
