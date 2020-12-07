ELIZABETHTON - Roy Clyde Forbes, 85, Elizabethton, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center from Covid-19.
He was the son of the late William and Florence Oxendine Forbes. He attended Pleasant Beach Baptist Church. He graduated from Hampton High School in 1953. He retired from Inland Containers with over 50 years. He taught refrigeration at a local technical school. He enjoyed working on and selling used appliance.
In addition to his parents, Roy was preceded in death by his son, Clyde “Eddie” Forbes, a daughter, Karen Fisher, two brothers: Billy Forbes, Jr, and Jack Forbes, sister, JoAnn Blankenship and two infant great grandsons Lucas Brown and Ethan Brown.
Survivors include two daughters: Linda Forbes and Rosie Forbes (Davis) Harwell, Two brothers: Wesley (Linda) Forbes and Duane (Loretta) Forbes, one sister, Edith (Dr. Glen Ray) Delp, two sisters-in-law: Dorothy Forbes and Mary Forbes and a special companion, Erma Stevens. Grandchildren: Brandon Estep, Thomas Hamby II, Clarinda O’Dell, Robbie Fritts, James Forbes, Julie Forbes, Jacob Forbes, Jessica Smith, Jeremy Rouse, Dakota Harwell and David Harwell II. Fifteen great grandchildren and two great-great grandsons. Several nieces and nephews and the family of Erma Stevens.
Due to Covid-19 there will be no funeral services. A memorial will held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Beach Baptist Church.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Forbes family.