JOHNSON CITY - Rowena Lane Kelsey Johnson, 93, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed peacefully away Thursday, July 14, 2022, in her home.
Born in Manville, Virginia, Rowena was the daughter of the late Reverend Everett and Lucille Lane. She attended East Tennessee State College, where she graduated as Valedictorian in the Bachelor of Science in Education program. She acquired her Masters of Education at Appalachian State.
In addition to her parents, Rowena is preceded in death by her husband Glen Johnson; sister Eloise Christian; brothers Carl Lane, Jimmie Lane and Bill Lane.
Survivors include her daughters, Gretchen Carrubba (Michael) of Johnson City, and Leah Sams of Unicoi; three grandchildren, David Gately of Unicoi, Brent Schneider (Norrah) of Johnson City, and Pierce Sams of Unicoi; sister Karen Kojima (Robert), San Andreas, CA; sister-in-law Sue Lane of Lynn Garden; sister-in-law Rita Lane of Church Hill; dear friend and sister-in-law Jean Barr of Johnson City; numerous nieces and nephews and her best friend Vera Tracy.
Rowena’s first school she taught was Manville School, where she had her sister, Karen and brother Carl as students. Her second school was Sulfur Springs where she met Glen. They were married a few years later. She later taught at Ross N. Robinson in Kingsport TN. She taught English at Avery County High School in Newland NC where she stayed till her retirement.
She loved playing card games, reading, exercising and baking. What she loved most was her family and spending time with them. Her grandchildren called her Nana. Later in life she had several caregivers who also refer to her as Nana or Ro. Many have talked about how she influenced them and encouraged them in life matters. She will be missed.
Services will be held at Tetrick Funeral home, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City TN, on July 31st 2022. Visitation from 1pm to 2pm with Service at 2pm.
The family requests in lieu of Flowers to make donations to the Alzheimer's Association at https://www.alz.org/tn.
