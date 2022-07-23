JOHNSON CITY - Rowena Lane Kelsey Johnson, 93, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed peacefully away Thursday, July 14, 2022, in her home.

Born in Manville, Virginia, Rowena was the daughter of the late Reverend Everett and Lucille Lane. She attended East Tennessee State College, where she graduated as Valedictorian in the Bachelor of Science in Education program. She acquired her Masters of Education at Appalachian State.