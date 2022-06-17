GREENEVILLE - Ross Eugene “Gene” “Pops” Helton, 84, of Greeneville, was called by God to his Heavenly Home on June 15, 2022.
He was born in Rogersville, Tennessee, a son of the late Robert and Mollie Helton.
Ross was the owner of Courtesy Gulf Service Station on Summer Street for several years, where the conversation was as good as the repair to your vehicle. He was known as the scanner man and loved a good trade.
He attended Kingsley Avenue Free Will Baptist Church.
Ross was married to the love of his life, Wyoma Margarette Cutshall Helton, for 60 years. Their love was as strong as their love for the Lord.
Survivors include his wife: Wyoma Margarette Cutshall Helton; five children: Molly Helton Austin and husband, Terry, of Johnson City, Terry Helton and wife, Kathy, of Florida, Teresa Helton Fann and husband, Charlie of Greeneville, Ross Clark Helton and wife, Kelli of Afton; Jackie Lee Helton and wife, Jennifer, of North Carolina; grandchildren: Cody Fann, Emma Kate Helton, Kristen Speer, Mary Austin, Isaac Austin, Collin Helton, Danielle Helton, Ryan Helton, Ben Helton, Daniel Houck, and Dean Houck; great-grandchildren: Colton Finch, Matthias Helton, Leeland Helton, and Owen Speer; sister: Annabelle Gibson of Rogersville; and as “Pop” would say, his adopted daughters: Becca Gosnell, Penny Lawson, and Montye Nease.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother: CD Helton; two sisters: Edell and Blondie Helton.
The family will receive friends from 2 – 4 and 5 – 7 p.m. on Saturday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow in the funeral home chapel at 7 p.m. The Rev. Ross Clark Helton and the Rev. Doyle Pruett will officiate.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens at 1:15 p.m. Sunday to go in procession to GreeneLawn Memory Gardens for the 2 p.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be Cody Fann, Charlie Fann, Isaac Austin, Collin Helton, Ryan Helton, Ben Helton, Chris Cutshall, and Terry Helton.
The family would like to thank following for taking special care of special man: 4th Floor nursing staff of Greeneville Community Hospital East, Dr. Hamilton, Amedisys Hospice, CVS Pharmacy on Asheville Highway, Kaci Setsor, and UT Home Health.